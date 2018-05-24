Infosys launches new Microsoft Cloud Business Unit

Bengaluru, May 31 (IANS) To boost digital transformation of its enterprise clients, Infosys on Thursday launched a new Microsoft Cloud Business Unit, marking the strengthening of relationships between the two software majors.

The new Microsoft Cloud Business Unit at Infosys will focus on the Cloud needs of enterprises — from infrastructure to business applications.

It will consist of a central pool of trained consultants, architects and specialist sales team that will be aligned to four core solution areas — modern workplace, business applications, application development and infrastructure and data and analytics, Infosys said.

The new unit will develop solutions and services spanning Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Office 365, Windows 10 and Microsoft Dynamics 365.

“Our newly formed Microsoft Cloud Business Unit will help to synergise best-in-class capabilities, and our investments across Microsoft Azure, Microsoft 365, and Microsoft Dynamics 365 will support in orchestrating differentiated solutions,” said Ravi Kumar S, President and Deputy Chief Operating Officer, Infosys.

As part of this enhanced alliance, Infosys said it will also establish a global Microsoft Cloud Innovation Centre in the US, which will act as a forum to help enterprise clients utilise the power of Microsoft Cloud.

The centre will enable incubation, co-innovation and proliferation of solutions leveraging Microsoft Cloud services.

Over the past six months, Infosys and Microsoft teams have worked closely to organise multiple events and hackathons aimed at developing new solution ideas, and providing a wide cross-section of Infosys employees with hands-on experience in deploying Microsoft Cloud solutions and services.

