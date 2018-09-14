Infosys launches next-gen learning solution for enterprises

San Francisco, Sep 20 (IANS) Global software major Infosys on Thursday launched “Infosys Wingspan” — its next-generation learning solution to help organisations accelerate their talent transformation journey.

Based on open source technologies, the Cloud-first and mobile-first solution is designed to provide interactive learning experience accessible anytime, anywhere and on any device, the company said in a statement.

“Infosys Wingspan” provides best-in-class curated content from multiple sources that learners can access to enrich their knowledge.

It provides users with a personal and engaging experience, by creating their own ‘goals’, measuring ‘time spent’ and ‘learning history’.

“The ‘Infosys Wingspan’ is a robust holistic learning solution that will enable organisations to focus on reskilling their talent of today, to be ready for tomorrow in a hands-on and interactive way,” said Pravin Rao, Chief Operating Officer, Infosys.

With Machine Learning (ML) capabilities, the solution provides relevant learning recommendations while the Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered voice-enabled ‘learning assistant’ also offers guidance at any stage of the learning process.

The solution, now available for clients, can easily be integrated into any enterprise’s IT infrastructure to transform their learning capabilities, the company added.

