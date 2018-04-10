Infosys net dips 28% sequentially in Q4

Bengaluru, April 13 (IANS) Software major Infosys Ltd on Friday reported 28.1 per cent sequential decline in consolidated net profit, in rupee terms, to Rs 3,690 crore for the fourth quarter of 2017-18.

In a regulatory filing on the BSE, the city-based IT firm said consolidated revenue for the quarter under review was up 1.6 per cent sequentially to Rs 18,083 crore in rupee terms.

On a yearly basis, net profit, however, grew 2.4 per cent and revenue 5.6 per cent in rupee terms.

Under the International Financial Reporting Standards, in dollar terms, consolidated net income declined 28.1 per cent sequentially to $571 million but gross income was up 1.8 per cent sequentially to $2,805 million.

On yearly basis, net income, however, grew 5.3 per cent and gross income grew 9.2 per cent.

–IANS

fb/vd