Infosys opens digital centre in Marseille

Bengaluru, June 19 (IANS) Global software major Infosys said on Tuesday it has opened a digital centre of excellence at Marseille to provide expertise to its clients in the region, and hire and train local talent.

“The centre will make digital offerings to companies in France as they navigate to the next state of their business journey,” the IT major said in a statement here.

The port city of Marseille is about 790 km south of French capital Paris.

The centre will also deliver on a strategic seven-year partnership with CMA CGM S.A., a French container transportation and shipping firm, which uses 200 sea routes and 420 ports in 150 countries the world over.

“The facility will focus on existing and new clients a range of offerings in design and user experience, Artificial Intelligence and Big Data and Analytics, while expanding our footprint in the shipping and logistics industry,” said the city-based outsourcing firm.

The centre will be part of a global network of centres servicing clients’ digital requirements. With an initial capacity of 60 employees, it will attract and train talent in digital technologies to meet the increasing demand.

The centre will also house a Digital Farm, Future of Learning and Retail and Warehouse experiences to provide clients a view into the possibilities the company can enable.

The $10-billion software firm on the occasion received the ‘Invest in Provence Award’ from Provence Promotion, Economic Development Agency, in collaboration with Marseille Provence Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Conseil General in recognition of its contribution to the local community.

“I laud Infosys and CMA-CGM for the commitment they made to the Aix-Marseille ecosystem with the support of Provence Promotion. Our region will offer resources and skills to help the IT firm develop its centre, catering to the logistics and maritime sectors,” Provence Promotion President Jean Luc Chauvin said in the statement.

Infosys Chief Operating Officer Pravin Rao said the centre would provide customers in the region access to next-generation digital technologies, skills and talent.

“This is in line with our strategy on scaling agile digital business, energising the core via AI and automation, reskilling employees and localising within the markets we operate,” Rao added.

The company will partner with universities in the region, including Aix-Marseille University for hiring the local talent and extend its flagship partnership programme Instep in the French universities.

