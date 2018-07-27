Infosys setting development centre in Noida

Noida, July 29 (IANS) Global software major Infosys is setting up a software development centre in Uttar Pradesh’s Noida at a cost of Rs 750 crore, the company said on Sunday.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi felicitated our project at Noida with Rs 750-crore investment in phase-I which will have seats for 5,000 techies,” said the Bengaluru-based IT major in a statement here.

Modi has hailed Infosys for expanding its presence to Uttar Pradesh as part of the ‘Rising Uttar Pradesh, Powering New India’ event in Lucknow, held to boost infrastructure capability in the state.

The state government has allocated 27.5 acres of land for the facility in Sector-85, Noida.

“We are honoured that Modi has felicitated our upcoming Noida facility, which is a part of our effort to enhance our presence in the National Capital Region and leverage the talent pool available in this market,” said Infosys Chief Executive Salil Parekh on the occasion.

Singapore-based RSP Design Consultants will design the facility which will have a LEED Platinum rating, the highest certification for a green building, given by the US Green Building Council.

