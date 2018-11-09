Infosys to open Texas hub, hire 500 Americans

Bengaluru, Nov 14 (IANS) Infosys will soon open a technology hub at Richardson in the US state of Texas where it will hire 500 American techies by 2020, said the global software major on Wednesday.

“The new hub will drive expansion and create jobs in Texas to reinforce our commitment to workforce development in the US,” said the city-based IT major in a statement here.

The new employees would include graduates from Texas universities and colleges. They would benefit from upskilling through its training curriculum.

“The new technology and innovation hub will focus on telecommunications, retail and banking sectors,” said the statement.

The investment in Texas reinforces the outsourcing firm’s commitment to driving digital transformation for American enterprises by leveraging talent from the area alongside the best global talent available.

The investment in Texas is part of the company’s strategy to drive digital transformation of American businesses.

“Digital is changing every industry, and our hubs will allow us to co-locate, co-innovate and co-create alongside our clients,” said Infosys Chief Operating Officer U.B. Pravin Rao on the occasion.

