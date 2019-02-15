Infosys unveils learning app for engineering students

Mysore, Feb 16 (IANS) Global software major Infosys on Saturday launched its a next-generation digital platform called InfyTQ that aims to offer learning and engagement experiences for engineering students in the country.

The free platform is open to all engineering students in their third and fourth year across India.

The platform would be available on both mobile and desktop and is equipped with content, courses and news to establish talent readiness at an industry level through online assessments and certification, the company said in a statement.

The learning courses would be centred around conceptual and practical aspects of technology to ensure a thorough understanding of the fundamental building blocks.

The course includes hands-on learning to aid the application of concepts in the real world. The platform would evolve and offer advanced learning materials and enable virtual programming environments for certain sets of students to further hone their technical skills.

The platform would also assist students to stay connected with the organisation, keep up with the latest happenings, and familiarise themselves with the software major’s culture and value system.

