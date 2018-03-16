Ingmar Bergman in focus at Habitat International Film Festival

New Delhi, March 21 (IANS) The second edition of the Habitat International Film Festival (HIFF), to be held here from March 23rd to April 1, will have its focus on the 61-year cinematic journey of acclaimed and influential Swedish director Ingmar Bergman (1918-2007), among other highlights.

HIFF will join the worldwide celebrations that are seeing a year-long celebration with a hundred events to celebrate the Bergman’s 100th birth anniversary. The Bergman films being screened in this segment include “Wild Strawberries”, “Persona”, “Autumn Sonata”, “The Seventh Seal” and “Bergman Island”, a documentary on the filmmaker.

This time, the film fest will hold screenings through the day on all days of the festival, as opposed to just the weekends as earlier, a statement said.

The Retrospective this year brings a body of work of celebrated German director Christian Schwochow, who representing a young and contemporary face of German cinema. This section will begin on March 25 with “Paula”, Schwochow’s 2016 film on German artist Paula Modersohn-Becker. Other movies in the retrospective include “In the Middle”, “West”, “Cracks in the Shell” and “BornholmerStraBe”.

A special screening of children’s movies from across the globe will also be screened at the fest, where Italian filmmaker Sebastiano Riso will be coming with his movie “Una Familia”.

The opening film of the gala is Iranian director Mohammad Rasoulof’s “A Man of Integrity”, and the closing film will be Swedish director Ruben Ostlund’s “The Square”, a cutting sattire on the Swedish art world.

There will be a bouquet of over 60 films ranging from drama, comedy, psychological thrillers, science fiction to animation, as well as documentaries and shorts.

–IANS

