Barcelona, April 27 (IANS) FC Barcelona captain Andres Iniesta announced on Friday that the ongoing 2017-18 football season will be his last at the Catalan club.

Iniesta joined Barcelona as a 12 year-old and has won 8 La Liga titles (it will be nine by the end of the season), 4 Champions Leagues, 6 Copas del Rey, 3 European and 7 Spanish Supercups and 4 World Club Championships with the club.

