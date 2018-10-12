Iniesta hopes to play against Barcelona in Japan next summer

Tokyo, Oct 17 (IANS) Andres Iniesta on Wednesday said he hoped to be able to play against FC Barcelona during his former club’s tour of Japan next summer, where the Spaniard plays for Vissel Kobe.

The former Barcelona midfielder, who joined Vissel Kobe in July, told a press conference that it would be a unique opportunity and a fantastic moment for him as well as for the Japanese fans to be able to watch his former teammates, reports Efe.

On Tuesday, Barcelona announced their pre-season tour to China and Japan in 2019, although the Blaugrana have not said which teams they would play against.

Iniesta has played in nine matches and scored two goals for the team which is currently in 11th position in the J-League.

The World Cup and European Championship winner said that he was gradually adapting to the Japanese league, teammates and life in Japan, adding that he had been warmly received by supporters in Kobe.

–IANS

