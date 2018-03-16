Injured Coentrao, Ruben Dias out of Portugal football squad

Lisbon, March 20 (IANS) Sporting full back Fabio Coentrao and Benfica defender Ruben Dias have left the Portuguese national team camp with injuries and were replaced by Luis Neto (Fenerbahce) and Mario Rui (Napoli), the Portuguese football federation has announced.

Coentrao has been struggling with tight muscle discomfort that has limited his abilities, according to the federation, despite having passed the tests administered to him without any problems, reports Efe.

Dias, a sensation this season at just 20 years old, was excluded from what was going to be his first international camp with ankle problems.

Luis Neto, who joined Fenerbahce on loan from Zenit Saint Petersburg, and Mario Rui were the safe bet for coach Fernando Santos.

Portugal will play two friendlies in Switzerland, first against Egypt on March 23, four days before facing off against the Netherlands, as they tune up to take part in the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

The reigning champions of Europe, Portugal was matched up with Spain, Morocco and Iran in Group B.

