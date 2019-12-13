Injured Gujarat cop’s pic wows Twitter users

New Delhi, Dec 20 (IANS) A tweet about an injured police officer leading his men to control protests in Ahmedabad over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) has earned praise from Twitter users.

The post got 110 retweets and 348 likes, with users saluting the police officer for his dedication to duty.

In the picture, the officer could be seen with a handkerchief tied to his head with blood stains on his uniform.

Praising the cop, a Tweitter user wrote, “Now where are intellectuals and Bhand Bollywoodias?”

“Salute to Gujarat Police” and “Yes, we all Indians are with you,” read other posts.

One user later posted the picture and identified the officer as ACP Rajpal Sinh Rana.

“Rana performing duty with injury in head! Salute to @AhmedabadPolice,” he wrote.

