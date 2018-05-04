Injured in stone-pelting, tourist succumbs in Srinagar hospital

Srinagar, May 7 (IANS) A tourist from Chennai, injured in stone pelting on Srinagar-Gulmarg road on Monday, succumbed to critical injuries in a hospital here, police said.

The tourist, identified as R. Thirumani, 22, son of Rajwali, of Chennai was injured when stone pelters attacked a tourist vehicle in Narbal area on Srinagar-Gulmarg road.

“He was shifted to Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS), Soura here but succumbed to critical injuries this evening,” a police source said.

Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti went to the SKIMS hospital immediately after she was informed that the tourist had passed away.

–IANS

