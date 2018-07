Srinagar, July 10 (IANS) A teenager who was injured in a security force firing in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district on June 25, died in a hospital here on Tuesday, police said.

Ubaid Manzoor, 18, was admitted in the Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) Srinagar with a critical injury.

The class 11 student was injured during clashes between the security forces and civilians in Nadihal area on the outskirts of Sopore town.

