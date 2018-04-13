Injured Kashmiri youth dies

Srinagar, April 15 (IANS) An 22-year-old youth who was injured in clashes with the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ganderbal district, died on Sunday at a hospital here.

Amir Lone had been battling for life at the Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) where he was admitted following the clashes on April 3 in Kangan town.

Hospital sources said the Lone died in the early hours of Sunday.

He belonged to the Chattergul village in Ganderbal.

Tension has once again gripped the district where normalcy had returned in the past week with markets, public transport and other businesses started functioning.

Authorities have deployed security forces and taken other precautionary measures to maintain law and order in the wake of Lone’s death.

Another youth, Gowhar Ahmad Rather died on April 3 from a gunshot injury.

A special police officer (SPO) who shot Rather has been arrested.

–IANS

sq/ksk