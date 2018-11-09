Injured leopard dead in Agra

Agra, Nov 15 (IANS) An injured leopard rescued from near the Agra Fort area two days ago has died.

Baiju Raj, head of the Wildlife SOS centre here, said the lower half of the leopard’s body was paralyzed after it was hit by a speeding vehicle.

“After being hit and injured, the animal struggled to the side of the road but could not move further. It was then tranquilized and taken to the rescue centre for treatment. Since there was no improvement or response to the treatment, chances of survival dwindled and last evening (Wednesday) it died,” Baiju told IANS.

X-ray reports indicated deep injuries to the spinal chord.

With forest cover shrinking, animals are moving to urban areas in search of food.

–IANS

