Injured Salah travels to Spain for treatment ahead of World Cup

Cairo, May 29 (IANS) Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah will head to Spain for treatment of a shoulder injury sustained during the UEFA Champions League final against Real Madrid in the Ukrainian capital, according to the Egyptian Football Association.

The Egyptian star was injured in the 25th minute of Real Madrid’s 3-1 win at NSC Olimpiyskiy Stadium after his tangle with the Whites’ defender Sergio Ramos, forcing Salah, who has scored 44 goals for Liverpool this season, to leave the pitch in tears, reports Efe.

“Hany Abo Rida (EFA president) has decided to travel to Spain on Wednesday with Egypt’s national team doctor Mohamed Abo al-Ela to meet with Salah and Liverpool’s medical team,” EFA said in a statement released late Monday.

Salah started his rehabilitation programme on Sunday, promising his Egyptian fans he will play at the 2018 FIFA World Cup that kicks off on June 14.

“It was a very tough night, but I’m a fighter. Despite the odds, I’m confident that I’ll be in Russia to make you all proud. Your love and support will give me the strength I need,” the 25-year-old posted on Twitter.

Egyptians consider Salah a symbol of national pride and hope after he scored the late winner from a penalty shot during the penultimate game of the 2018 World Cup qualifications against Congo, ending Egypt’s 28-year World Cup drought.

–IANS

tri/bg