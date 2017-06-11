Injured striker Jesus to miss football friendly vs Australia

Melbourne, June 11 (IANS) Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus will miss Brazil’s international friendly against Australia due to a broken eye socket, the Brazilian football confederation (CBF) said.

Jesus was taken to hospital after suffering a head knock during Brazil’s 0-1 loss in a friendly with Argentina at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Friday, reports Xinhua news agency.

The 20-year-old posted a message on Twitter that he was “ok” but subsequent tests showed a fracture, according to a CBF statement.

“Initial exams ruled out any neurological damage… (but) more detailed examinations showed a fracture in the left cavity bone that protects the eye,” the CBF said.

It added that coach Tite would not call up a replacement for Jesus for Tuesday’s match against Australia.

