Srinagar, Sep 8 (IANS) An injured trekker was airlifted on Saturday from the Kalohoi glacier in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district, authorities said.

Two trekkers, identified as Naveed Jeelani and Adil Shah fell into a crevice on Friday and died.

The third trekker, Hazik Beigh, has been airlifted for treatment.

Efforts were on to retrieve the bodies of the two victims, the authorities added.

