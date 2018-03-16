Injured Uruguay defender Caceres to miss China Cup

Montevideo, March 21 (IANS) Lazio defender Martin Caceres has been removed from Uruguay’s national squad for the China Cup due to injury.

The 30-year-old suffered a recurrence of a left calf injury while warming up for Lazio’s Italian Serie A clash against Bologna on Sunday, reports Xinhua news agency.

The Uruguayan Football Association (AUF) issued a statement on Tuesday in which it said the centre-back would continue his rehabilitation in Italy.

Uruguay will meet the Czech Republic on Friday for the right to contest the China Cup final against the winner of the match between China and Wales.

The friendly tournament will be one of the last chances for Tabarez to trial his players ahead of the World Cup, to be played in Russia from June 14 to July 15.

The China Cup is an international football tournament to be held from March 22-26 in Nanning, China.

Uruguay have been drawn in the World Cup’s Group A alongside Egypt, Russia and Saudi Arabia.

