Injuries force NZ to pick new faces for India ODIs

New Delhi, Jan 30 (IANS) Scott Kuggeleijn, Hamish Bennett and uncapped Kyle Jamieson have all been named in the New Zealand ODI squad for their upcoming series against India.

With frontline pacers Trent Boult, Matt Henry and Lockie Ferguson injured the Kiwis have been forced to look at new options. Tim Southee will lead the attack. Kuggeleijn has played two ODIs so far while Bennett has played 16. Both players have not played an ODI since 2017.

Henry Nicholls will open the innings with Martin Guptill and all-rounders Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner and James Neesham have all made it to the squad.

The first ODI will be played on February 5 in Hamilton. This will be followed by the second ODI on February 8 in Auckland before the final match on February 11 in Mount Maunganui.

“Southee has an important job leading our new-look pace attack, which has a huge opportunity against some of the very best batsmen in the world,” coach Gary Stead said. “While the bowling line-up has a fresh look, the batting is very settled and we’ll likely have the same top eight batsmen from the World Cup finals.

“Jimmy and Colin continue as the pace bowling all-rounders after strong campaigns in England and they will offer us plenty of firepower and versatility. Henry will remain at the top of the order after impressing in the opportunities he’s had. He’s been in good form opening for Canterbury in the latest rounds of the Ford Trophy with a hundred and a half century to his name,” the coach pointed.

Squad: Kane Williamson (c), Hamish Bennett, Tom Blundell, Colin de Grandhomme, Martin Guptill, Kyle Jamieson, Scott Kuggeleijn, Tom Latham (wk), Jimmy Neesham, Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi (only 1st ODI), Tim Southee, Ross Taylor

