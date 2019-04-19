Injustice with Chaturvedi exposed Congress: Himachal CM

Shimla, April 20 (IANS) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Saturday said that the injustice with Congress national spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi has exposed the “justice for all” slogan of party President Rahul Gandhi.

Chaturvedi was compelled to leave the Congress as no action was taken by Rahul Gandhi against the party workers who misbehaved with her. She then joined the Shiv Sena.

He added that inhuman torture by the police after falsely accusing Sadhvi Pragya Thakur of “Hindu terrorism” was a disgusting example of the Congress party’s “justice to all” slogan.

“It is surprising that a person who cannot do justice to his party’s senior woman leader is sharing the knowledge of justice to the whole country,” Thakur said in a statement.

Addressing a meeting organised in favour of party candidate Suresh Kashyap in Mashobra in Shimla district, Thakur said the Congress’ record has worsened since 1947 as far as social justice is concerned.

He said that Thakur was falsely implicated and tortured for Hindu terrorism by the Congress government at a time when Sonia Gandhi was the Congress President.

–IANS

vg/mag/bg