INLD MLA, JJP leader join Congress in Haryana

New Delhi, April 30 (IANS) Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) MLA Naseem Ahmed and Jannayak Janata Party leader Mohammad Illyas joined the Congress in Haryana on Tuesday. While Ahmed is the MLA from Ferozepur Jhirka, Ilyas is a former INLD lawmaker from Punhana (Mewat) who recently joined the JJP.

Welcoming the two leaders, AICC General Secretary in-charge for the state Ghulam Nabi Azad expressed the hope that their arrival in the party will help it fight the BJP better. “The two leaders will boost the Congress prospects in the Mewat-Gurgaon region,” said Azad.

Speaking on the occasion, Ahmed said that the Congress worked for the unification of society, while the BJP divided the people.

