New Delhi, Dec 22 (IANS) This Christmas season, wrap your hands around the new curvy bottles of Witlinger craft beer and wet your throats with a zesty flavor of the wheat ale brew.

Here are a few innovative beer cocktail recipes:

* Christmas Witty

Watermelon syrup – 10ml

Strawberry fruit mix – 15ml

Lemon juice – Few dashes

Vodka – 30ml

Fill glass up with ice and shake well

Top it up with Witlinger and stir gently

* Christmas Cinderella

Rose syrup – 20ml

Lemon wedges – 4

Crush them for balancing the taste and then fill the glass with crushed ice and shake well

Top it up with Witlinger and stir gently

*’X’mas Wheat –

Elder flower syrup – 20ml

Lemon wedges – 4

Crush them for balancing the taste, fill the glass with crushed ice and shake well

Top it up with Witlinger and stir gently

* Forest Santa –

Kiwi fruit mix – 15ml

Cucumber syrup – 10 ml

Gin – 30ml

Lemon juice – few dashes

Fill glass with ice and shake well. Top it up with Witlinger and stir gently

* Yuzutik –

Yuzu fruit mix – 15 ml

White peach blanche – 10ml

Tequila – 30ml

Lemon juices – few dashes

Fill glass with ice and shake well. Top it up with Witlinger and stir gently

