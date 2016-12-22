Innovative cocktails with craft beer for Christmas

New Delhi, Dec 22 (IANS) This Christmas season, wrap your hands around the new curvy bottles of Witlinger craft beer and wet your throats with a zesty flavor of the wheat ale brew.
Here are a few innovative beer cocktail recipes:
* Christmas Witty
Watermelon syrup – 10ml
Strawberry fruit mix – 15ml
Lemon juice – Few dashes
Vodka – 30ml
Fill glass up with ice and shake well
Top it up with Witlinger and stir gently
* Christmas Cinderella
Rose syrup – 20ml
Lemon wedges – 4
Crush them for balancing the taste and then fill the glass with crushed ice and shake well
Top it up with Witlinger and stir gently
*’X’mas Wheat –
Elder flower syrup – 20ml
Lemon wedges – 4
Crush them for balancing the taste, fill the glass with crushed ice and shake well
Top it up with Witlinger and stir gently
* Forest Santa –
Kiwi fruit mix – 15ml
Cucumber syrup – 10 ml
Gin – 30ml
Lemon juice – few dashes
Fill glass with ice and shake well. Top it up with Witlinger and stir gently
* Yuzutik –
Yuzu fruit mix – 15 ml
White peach blanche – 10ml
Tequila – 30ml
Lemon juices – few dashes
Fill glass with ice and shake well. Top it up with Witlinger and stir gently
