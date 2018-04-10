Insolvency Board signs MoU with IICA

New Delhi, April 10 (IANS) The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) signed an MoU on Tuesday with think-tank Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs (IICA) to build capacity in order to bolster the insolvency and bankruptcy framework, an official announcement said.

A Finance Ministry release said the IBBI and IICA have signed the MoU to collaborate for research and publication, advancement of knowledge, capacity building, awareness and advocacy initiatives as they “need to build capacity not only to implement the ongoing reform in letter and spirit, but also to use it to use it to their advantage”.

“There is also a need to undertake research and publication for further strengthening the insolvency and bankruptcy framework.

“Keeping these needs in view, the IBBI and IICA have signed an MoU to collaborate for research and publication, advancement of knowledge, capacity building, awareness and advocacy initiatives on the basis of reciprocity, best effort, mutual benefit and frequent interactions,” it added.

–IANS

bc/vd