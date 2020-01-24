Instagram friend held for sedating, raping girl in UP

Agra, Jan 31 (IANS) A youth, pursuing aviation diploma course, has been arrested for allegedly sedating and raping a 20-year-old undergraduate student of a university in a hotel in Tajganj area.

Darsh Gautam, 23, who hails from Hathras district, lives along with his parents in Sadar area. He is pursuing diploma in aviation from a private institute.

According to police, the victim and the accused came in contact over a month ago through Instagram, a social media platform.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Agra, Babloo Kumar said, “A CCTV footage retrieved by police showed that on Wednesday morning, the duo reached to a hotel in Tajganj area, where the victim was raped. The victim in her statement has claimed that she was offered a drink after which she fell unconscious. One hour later, when she gained conscious, she found injury marks on her private parts.”

The girl went to a private hospital for medical help and later, her friends took the victim to SN Medical College.

The police claimed that the accused was arrested from Aligarh where he had gone to attend a wedding ceremony along with his three friends.

“The accused has confessed to his crime. We have sent him for medical examination,” added SSP.

Sources claimed that the three friends of the accused and hotel staff were also detained for questioning to ascertain the sequence of events.

The medical report of the victim revealed that she suffered brutal sexual assault with injury in her private part. “The victim was served vodka by the accused before the alleged rape,” said police officer.

–IANS

amita/skp/