Instagram rolls out new app updates

San Francisco, June 27 (IANS) Facebook-owned Instagram has rolled out its new updates, including a video chat option, “topic channels” in the “Explore” section and new camera effects for “Stories.”

Over one billion Instagram users will now have access to the “video chat” feature in the “Direct” messages section, along with options to block and mute users and multitask on the app while video-chatting.

The update to the “Explore” section comes with “newer ways to discover your interests on Instagram,” the company wrote in a blog post late on Tuesday.

Users would be able to navigate through posts by grid-swiping and scrolling options and browse through the “For You” channel that would consist of posts, based on user-interest, along with the option to “mute” channels of less relevance.

The app has also rolled out new camera effects.

The photo-messaging app has launched the new updates for both, iOS and Android users, the post added.

–IANS

