Instal Lord Hanuman’s big idol at Ayodhaya temple: AAP MLA

New Delhi, Feb 20 (IANS) With the decks finally clear for the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhaya in Uttar Pradesh, an Aam Aadmi Party MLA from Delhi on Thursday demanded installation of a huge idol of Lord Hanuman within the holy complex.

“Lord Hanuman is a symbol of selfless service. He is also very dear to Lord Ram. That’s why I think a huge idol of Lord Hanuman should be installed in the Ramjanambhoomi temple once it is built,” Greater Kailash MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj told reporters here.

Bharadwaj has already announced recitation of Sundar Kand on every Tuesday in a temple in his constituency, organising one such event in a temple in Chirag Dilli area on February 18.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had visited the famous Hanuman temple in the Connuaght Place area both before and after the February 8 Assembly elections to seek divine blessings.

After the party swept the elections, Bharadwaj had said that Lord Hanuman had helped the party in this regard.

–IANS

