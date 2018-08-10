‘Instant Family’ to release earlier than scheduled

Los Angeles, Aug 14 (IANS) Director Sean Anders’ upcoming comedy film “Instant Family”, which was scheduled to release on February 15, 2019, will now release on November 16 this year.

According to hollywoodreporter.com, the new date means that the film will be able to partake in the lucrative Thanksgiving corridor.

The movie revolves around a couple who decide to start a family and adopt through the foster-care system, only to find themselves raising three wild children who have no interest in being parented.

Being presented by Paramount Pictures, “Instant Family” features actors Mark Wahlberg, Rose Byrne, Octavia Spencer, Isabela Moner, Tig Notaro and Margo Martindale.

