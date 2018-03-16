Integrated scheme for development of silk industry approved

New Delhi, March 21 (IANS) The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) on Wednesday approved the Integrated Scheme for Development of Silk Industry.

According to the CCEA, a total allocation of Rs 2,161.68 crore has been approved for the implementation of the scheme for three years from 2017-18 to 2019-20.

The scheme is expected to increase the silk production from the level of 30,348 MTs during 2016-17 to 38,500 MTs by end of 2019-20.

“The core objective of the scheme is to improve the productivity and quality of silk through R&D intervention,” an official statement said.

“The focus of R&D intervention is to promote improved cross­breed silk… so that Bivotine silk production in India enhances to such a level that raw silk imports become nil by 2022 thereby making India self-sufficient in silk.”

Besides, the approved proposal includes provision for brand promotion of Indian silk through quality certification by “Silk Mark”.

