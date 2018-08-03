Intel India trains 99,000 people in Artificial Intelligence

Bengaluru, Aug 8 (IANS) Global chip maker Intel trained 99,000 developers, students and professors in Artificial Intelligence (AI) since April 2017 for ready talent in India, said the US-based firm on Wednesday.

“We have trained over 99,000 developers, students and professors since April 2017 for making AI-ready talent available in the country,” said Intel India in a statement here.

Philips, Mphasis and arya.ai collaborated with Intel as partners and customers to power AI solutions on its architecture.

To mark the occasion, the semi-conductor firm held a developers conference in this tech hub where 500 developers, including experts in data science, machine learning, application development and research participated.

“The conference served as a platform to share updates on real-world applications of AI that can benefit businesses and people,a said the statement.

Intel will also speed up accessibility of AI tools across industries and drive the next wave of computing by investing in developer education.

“Though we had committed to train 15,000 developers, students, and professors in AI initially through training and workshops, we exceeded the target over seven-fold by roping in many of them from 100 organisations,” said Intel India Managing Director Prakash Mallya.

Intel India is also working with Philips and Mphasis to deploy its AI portfolio in the local ecosystem.

Representatives from corporates like Reliance Jio, Flipkart, Airtel, Amazon, Wipro and Microsoft Ventures and IIT Hyderabad deliberated on the various facets of AI, ranging from its evolution to create new revenue streams to the ethical component and its impact on the people worldwide.

“The conference in India is a testament to our local collaborations for developing AI technology, and growing the ecosystem” added Gadi Singer, Intel Vice President for AI.

A set of Indian firms demonstrated how they are using AI to further their business and shape the end-user experience.

Their insights and solutions reflect the great potential that India has for AI technology development.

Intel will also engage AI developers and startups in India through its Academy and AI builders’ programme.

