Intelligence warns of assassination attempt against Erdogan

Ankara, May 20 (IANS) The Turkish diaspora and Western intelligence have warned of an assassination attempt by Turkish citizens against President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during his upcoming visit to Bosnia and Herzegovina, the media reported.

Citing Anadolu Agency, Xinhua reported that according to Turkish intelligence sources, the information provided by Turkish nationals in Macedonia didn’t give any details on the assassination attempt, including the date and location.

“These warnings of assassination threats are not new, and have always been there,” Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Bekir Bozdag said on Twitter on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Western intelligence agencies also informed Turkish intelligence units on the death threat against Erdogan.

An in-depth investigation is underway by Turkish intelligence units.

Erdogan is slated to visit Bosnia and Herzegovina on Sunday, during which he will hold talks with Chairman of Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bakir Izetbegovic.

According to the presidential press office, Erdogan will address a large rally of the European-Turkish supporters of his ruling Justice and Development Party in Sarajevo, capital of Bosnia and Herzegovina, as part of the campaign for parliamentary and presidential elections on June 24.

–IANS

