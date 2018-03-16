Intelligent transport system can prevent accidents on expressways: IRF

New Delhi, March 19 (IANS) Geneva-based International Road Federation (IRF) on Monday expressed concern over increasing road accidents on Yamuna Expressway and suggested use of intelligent transport system and generating awareness about road condition of the “deadly” highway.

IRF Chairman K.K. Kapila said the driving conditions on Mumbai-Pune Expressway and Noida-Agra Expressway are different than other roads, and for safe driving there, Intelligent Transport Management System along with strict enforcement of speed limits must be implemented.

“Most of users are not aware about concrete construction of Yamuna Expressway. For using such surface, vehicle tyre and condition has to be checked along with driving conditions including weather and visibility,” he said.

A pre-warning about weather condition and driving conditions should be provided to drivers by the road maintenance authorities, he noted.

Kapila said that various studies conducted by the government and non-government agencies have shown that human error is the main reason for accidents on these expressways.

Installation of Intelligent Traffic Management System involving speed cameras and digital warning boards on both the expressways would go a long way in improving safety standards, he said.

“Several other road safety measures need to be taken on e-ways include setting up of trauma care centre, air ambulance, a highway surveillance system, truck terminals close to the two ends, and use of wire ropes crash barrier system,” he added.

–IANS

