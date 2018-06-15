Intense heat wave prevails in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, June 18 (IANS) Odisha continued to reel under an intense heat wave, even after the south-west monsoon set in the state, with mercury breaching the 40 degrees Celsius mark in over a dozen places on Monday.

Bhubaneswar recorded maximum temperature of 42.2 degrees Celsius along with Baripada, making them the hottest place in the state.

Industrial town Talcher recorded 42 degree Celsius followed by Angul at 41.9, Chandabali at 41.7, Titlagarh at 41.5, Balasore at 41.2 and Balangir at 40.8 degrees Celsius.

H.R. Biswas, Director, Regional Meteorological Centre, said the heat wave condition will continue till next 48 hours in the state.

“We have issued heat wave warning for next 48 hours in the state. There is a severe heat wave in Bhubaneswar and several other places in Odisha.

“The hot wind is blowing from northwest side. As there is no moisture in the air, the temperature has increased. There is no indication of depression or low pressure within the next few days, so there will be no advance of the monsoon,” he added.

