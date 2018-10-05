Intent of sanctions is to impose costs on Russia: US

New Delhi, Oct 5 (IANS) After India concluded a deal with Russia on Friday for the purchase of S-400 Triumf long-range surface-to-air missile system in the face of US sanctions on Moscow, a senior US official here said that the intent of her country’s sanctions is to impose costs on Russia, not to damage the military capabilities of Washington’s allies.

“The intent of our implementation of CAATSA (Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act) is to impose costs on Russia for its malign behaviour, including by stopping flow of money to Russia’s defence sector,” Jinnie Lee, spokesperson of the US Embassy here said in response to queries..

“CAATSA is not intended to impose damage to the military capabilities of our allies or partners,” she said.

The S-400 missile deal has been an issue of much speculation after the Trump administration’s CAATSA law came into effect in January.

CAATSA targets countries doing business with Russian, Iranian and North Korean defence companies.

–IANS

ab/sed