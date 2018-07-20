Inter edge Ceara, grab 3rd place in Brazilian football league

Sao Paulo, July 24 (IANS) Porto Alegre-based Internacional edged Ceara 1-0 in the last match of the 14th round of Brazilian football league play, grabbing third place in the tournament.

William Pottker scored for Inter in the 76th minute on Monday, reports Efe.

Internacional, with 26 points, now trail Sao Paulo by three points and are four points behind Flamengo, the leader in the Brazilian Championship standings.

Coach Odair Hellman was able to use Argentine midfielder Andres D’Alessandro, who entered the match in the second half after recovering from the ankle pain that had kept him off the field.

D’Alessandro had not played since May 6, when Flamengo defeated Inter 2-0.

Ceara, which are already at the bottom of the standings, have only eight points.

–IANS

gau/bg