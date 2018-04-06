Inter falls 1-0 to Torino, may lose 4th place in Serie A

Rome, April 9 (IANS) Inter Milan was defeated 1-0 against Torino in the 31st round of Serie A, putting it in danger of losing fourth place and with it qualification for the next edition of the Champions League.

This was Inter Milan’s first away defeat against Torino in 24 years, and deprived Inter a jump to third place, held by Roma with 60 points, reports Efe.

Inter remains in fourth place with 59 points, but is just two points above fifth-placed Lazio, which is set to be hosted by Udinese later on Sunday.

If Lazio wins, Inter will drop to the fifth position, with seven games to spare in the Italian league.

Inter Milan dominated the first minutes of the game, with a good chance in the 13th minute from its forward Mauro Icardi stopped by Torino goalkeeper Salvatore Sirigu.

Inter again tried to open the scoring with a header from Ivan Perisic in the 20th minute but failed to find the back of the net, while Torino gained confidence.

Adem Ljajic scored the winner for Torino in the 36th minute of the match.

Inter then battled to score the equaliser, but squandered its opportunities.

After its third straight win, Torino occupies the 10th position with 45 points.

Defending champion Juventus leads the Serie A table with 81 points, seven points ahead of second-placed Napoli.

–IANS

tri/