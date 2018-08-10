Inter Milan beat Atletico in International Champions Cup final

Madrid, Aug 12 (IANS) Atletico Madrid will prepare for next week’s UEFA Super Cup clash with rivals Real Madrid with more doubts than certainties, after losing 0-1 to Inter Milan in the final match of the International Champions Cup.

Argentine striker Lautaro Martinez, who was close to being signed by Atletico earlier this year but who opted to play for Inter Milan, scored the winning goal on Saturday, with a spectacular scissor kick in the 31st minute, stunning the home side at Wanda Metropolitano, reports Efe.

Atletico Madrid played with a 4-4-2 formation, with keeper Jan Oblak, Juanfran, Diego Godin, Jose Jimenez and Filipe Luis on defense; Thomas Partey, Koke, Saul and Thomas Lemar at midfield; and Angel Correa and Diego Costa in front.

Antoine Griezmann stayed on the bench for most of the match, replacing Correa in the 61st minute.

Inter Milan opted for a standard 4-2-3-1 formation, with keeper Samir Handanovic, Danilo D’Ambrosio, Miranda, Milan Skriniar and Dalbert on defense; Matias Vecino and Kwadwo Asamoah as defensive midfielders; Matteo Politano, Marcelo Brozovic and Lautaro Martinez as offensive midfielders; and Mauro Icardi as forward.

Lautaro had an early chance to score in the 11th minute, after an assist by Icardi, but his shot from outside the box was blocked by Oblak.

None of the teams found decent chances until Lautaro’s acrobatic goal from the right of the box in the 31st minute, connecting a superb pass over the top and from the left by Asamoah.

A goal in the 43rd minute by Correa off a pass from Koke would have tied the match, yet the VAR determined that the Atletico forward was offside.

The International Champions Cup ended with Tottenham in first place, tying at seven points with Dortmund and Inter Milan, though the English team had a better goal differential.

–IANS

gau/sed