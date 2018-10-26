Inter Milan beat Lazio to grab 2nd place

Rome, Oct 30 (IANS) Mauro Icardi notched a double to lead Inter Milan 3-0 over Lazio and allow the Nerazzurri to claim second place in Serie A.

Inter, following a sixth straight domestic victory, are tied on points with Napoli at 22, six fewer than leaders Juventus, but the Milan side sit second on goal difference. Lazio are fourth with 18 points.

Coming off a 2-0 away loss to Barcelona in the Champions League, Inter made an aggressive start on a wet, blustery night at Rome’s Stadio Olimpico on Monday night, reports Efe news.

Icardi got his first in the 28th minute, transforming an Ivan Perisic cross to extend his Serie A scoring streak to four matches.

Lazio goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha conceded again in the 41st minute, failing to stop Marcelo Brozovic’s blast from 20 yards out.

The hosts were stronger in the second half, but Inter withstood the pressure and Icardi settled the contest with a goal in the 70th minute.

