Interim General Secretary cannot dismiss him: Panneerselvam

Chennai, Feb 8 (IANS) Brushing aside the charge that he was backed by opposition DMK, former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam said on Wednesday an interim General Secretary cannot dismiss him from party post.

Early Wednesday the AIADMK dismissed Panneerselvam as Treasurer.

Speaking to Thanthi TV a Tamil television channel Panneerselvam said Sasikala was elected as interim General Secretary in the interest of the party.

He said a permanent General Secretary can be elected only by all the party members.

As to the question whether he would stake claim to form the government as Chief Minister Panneerselvam said: “Wait and see.”

Panneerselvam said everybody knows it was Sasikala clan who met the DMK leaders when it was in power in connection with sourcing of liquor by the government.

Speaking to reporters here on Wednesday Sasikala said all the party legislators were united as a single family.

She said DMK was behind Panneerselvam’s action citing the bonhomie between him and DMK’s Working President M.K. Stalin in the assembly.

Sasikala dismissed Panneerselvam’s charge that he was forced to quit and threatened and instead said he was prompted by DMK to level the charges.

She also said Panneerselvam will be removed from the party.

On Tuesday night Panneerselvam made a dramatic statement that he was forced to resign as the Chief Minister.

–IANS

vj/in