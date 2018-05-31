Intermittent firing by Pakistani Rangers on IB

Jammu, June 4 (IANS) Intermittent exchange of firing took place between Pakistan Rangers and Border Security Force (BSF) troopers on the international border in Jammu and Kashmir after the former opened fire on Indian posts on Monday, informed sources said.

BSF sources said Pakistan rangers targeted four border outposts of the BSF.

“Intermittent firing took place between the two sides for sometime in the morning. Firing exchanges have stopped now,” the source said.

The source said Pakistan Rangers have requested for a flag meeting on Monday to ease tension on the international border, adding: “The meeting is likely to take place in the evening.”

