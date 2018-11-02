Internacional keep alive Brazil Serie A title hopes

Rio de Janeiro, Nov 5 (IANS) Internacional struck twice in the last 10 minutes to secure a 2-1 home win over Atletico Paranaense in Brazil’s Serie A championship.

Atletico on Sunday took the lead through a long-range strike from Guilherme Camacho just after the hour mark at the Beira-Rio stadium, reports Xinhua news agency.

Rodrigo Moledo equalised for the hosts by latching onto a Wellington Silva cross and blasting a shot into the bottom left corner.

Internacional were awarded a penalty in the second minute of stoppage time when Rossi Pereira was brought down by Marcio Azevedo. Andres D’Alessandro coolly converted the penalty to hand Internacional their 17th win in 32 matches.

The Porto Alegre outfit are now second in the 20-team standings, five points behind leaders Palmeiras with six matches remaining.

