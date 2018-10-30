Internal fued in CBI example of misuse of agencies by Modi government: Congress

New Delhi, Oct 31 (IANS) The Congress on Wednesday termed the internal fued in the CBI top bosses as the live example of the Modi government “misusing” the investigating agencies in the country against its political opponents and said it never happened in the country’s history.

“One thing is very clear, whether its CBI or ED or Income Tax department, in the last 53 months these institutions have been used by the BJP-led NDA government against its political opponents,” said Congress leader Manish Tewari.

“And the live example of that misuse of agencies is in front of you all today,” he said referring to the internal fued in the CBI top bosses.

Tewari was responding to a question of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) opposing the bail plea of former Finance Minister and senior Congress leader P. Chidambaram in a court here in connection with the Aircel-Maxis deal case.

He said the internal fued in the top investigating agency has never happened in the country’s history since 1963.

“The internal fued which is going on in CBI, in which a new petition is being filed on daily basis in the court is all due to the misuse of investigating agencies for their political purpose,” he alleged.

“The BJP-led NDA government is the living example of the misusing the investigating agencies against its political opponents,” Tewari added.

–IANS

aks/prs