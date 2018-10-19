International stars adorn Shaji Ul Mulk’s T10 2nd season

New Delhi, Oct 20 (IANS) Shane Watson, Shahid Afridi, Eoin Morgan, Rashid Khan, Shoaib Malik, Sunil Narine, Darren Sammy and Brendon McCullum as icon players lead a galaxy of stars in the second season of the Shaji Ul Mulk’s T10 cricket tournament in Sharjah, UAE.

“Buoyed by the unprecedented success of the first edition, chairman Shaji Ul Mulk, the brain behind the innovative 90 minutes cricket concept, and his partner Saadullah Khan are more than willing to entertained people with second edition,” the organisers said in a statement on Saturday.

The second season of the T10 League will take place at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from November 21 to December 2.

The tournament will feature over 29 matches between eight teams — Kerala Kings, Punjab Legends, Maratha Arabians, Bengal Tigers, The Karachians, Rajputs, Northern Warriors and Pakhtoons.

Shahid Afridi and Virendra Sehwag are the league icons. Sehwag has repeatedly stated that T10 is the only format if cricket has a realistic chance of featuring in Olympics.

The galaxy of star players include West Indies stars Chris Gayle, Kieron Pollard, Dwayne Smith, Afghanistan sensations Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Mohammad Shahzad, Mohammad Nabi, English stars Jason Roy, Sam Billings and another 80 international players.

