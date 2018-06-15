International Yoga Day celebrated in Hungary and Bosna & Herzegovina

Budapest/Sarajevo, June 21 (IANS International Yoga Day was celebrated with much gusto in the central European countries of Hungary and Bosna & Herzegovina.

International Yoga Day will be celebrated in 21 cities of Hungary from June 22-24.

The day was celebrated in seven cities of Bosnia & Herzegovina — Sarajevo, Banja Luka, Foca, Mostar, Tuzla, Zavidovici and Zenica over two days from June 16 to 17. The celebrations showcased yoga, Indian cultural performances, henna painting and Indian cuisine.

In Sarajevo, IDY was jointly inaugurated by Dr. Irena Hadziabdic, Chief Election Commissioner of Bosnia & Herzegovina and Ambassador Rahul Chhabra on June 16. After cultural performances, the audience participated in the Common Yoga Protocol session. The Ambassador and the Chief Election Commissioner also participated in the yoga session. Ms Razija Mujanovic, a renowned basketball player of Bosnia & Herzegovina and Ms Selma Muhedinovic, a renowned singer (and the wife of a former member of Presidency), who were nominated as Yoga Ambassadors by the Embassy, also participated at the event and practiced yoga.

On the request of Chief Election Commissioner of Bosnia & Herzegovina, the Embassy will be conducting special classes for the staff of Chief Election Commission for stress management.

The Mayors of several other cities inaugurated IDY and performed yoga sessions with the participants. In all cities IDY was organised with the collaboration of local M’yor’s offices.

IDY was celebrated in Banja Luka (the country’s second largest city) on June 17, where yoga has a tremendous following. On June 16, Banja Luka Mayor Igor Radojicic inaugurated a cultural performance.

In Foca, IDY celebrations were organized on June 17 at Trg Petra Krajla Square, an open square in the heart of the city. The audience took great interest in yoga and the cultural performances.

In Tuzla, the country’s third largest city, the event was jointly inaugurated Mayor Jasmin Imamovi and Ambassador Rahul Chhabra.

In Zenica, the event was jointly inaugurated by Mayor Fuad Kasumovic and Ambassador Rahul Chhabra, both of whom participated in a yoga session. The mayor was so impressed by the cultural performances and yoga session that he announced that he is going to again invite the embassy to perform in the National Theatre.

–IANS

vm