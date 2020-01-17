Internet lauds Kashmiri youth’s snow car model

New Delhi, Jan 21 (IANS) The video of a Kashmiri youth, named Zubair Ahmed from Budgam district who made a supercool ‘snow car’, is making the rounds of the Internet.

It took him two days to finish it. The car is so beautiful that people were captured taking pictures and selfies, posing with the snow car. A user posted a clip which shows a Kashmiri youth giving the final touches to his snow car.

The post captioned, “A Kashmiri boy namely Zubair from Budgam made snow car which took him 2 days to finish this snow car. People from different areas are taking selfies with snow car.”

The tweet went viral and social media has been abuzz with reactions. The Internet is in love with the snow car and the snow car maker.

A user on the micro-blogging site Twitter posted, “Good talent. We must appreciate such activities for tourism.”

“Orissa sand sculpture and now Srinagar Ice Car…great artists” wrote another. A post read, “Wow, talented man….”, Tweeple remarked, “After removing 370 young talent are coming.”

–IANS

