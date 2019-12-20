Internet restored in Lucknow after six days

Lucknow, Dec 25 (IANS) After a shutdown of six days, internet services were finally restored in Lucknow on Wednesday evening.

People in the state capital heaved a sigh of relief after the restoration of network.

Internet services had been suspended on Thursday night after violence erupted during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

On Wednesday, a total shutdown of the communication network was witnessed due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Lucknow.

A BSNL official said that some fiber cables had been damaged due to road cutting for barricading of the VIP visit and it would take another two days for services to normalize completely.

–IANS

amita/prs