Internet services in Aligarh suspended till 5 p.m.

Aligarh, Dec 13 (IANS) The Aligarh district administration is taking all preventive measures to avoid any untoward incident following the tense situation in the district after protests against the Citizenship Amendment Bill, 2019, which was passed in Parliament earlier this week.

Police have been deployed across the district and Internet services have been suspended.

“Internet services have been suspended since Thursday midnight and will remain suspended till 5 p.m. on Friday. The city has been divided into 25 sectors and 50 magistrates have been deployed in two shifts to keep an eye on the situation. At the Tehsil level, SMD and CO have been ordered to deploy magistrates. The district administration is also not giving permission to carry out any peace march,” said ADM City Rakesh Malpani.

Outgoing president of AMU students union Md. Salman Imtiaz on Friday announced a huge procession from the campus to the District Magistrate’s (DM) office after the Friday prayers as a protest against the CAB. He called on the people to join the procession in huge numbers.

Imtiaz said the AMU students’ union has decided to take out a peaceful march from AMU to the DM’s office after the Friday prayers. The prayers will be held only in the Jama Masjid. A memorandum addressed to the President and the Chief Justice of India will be handed over to the DM. He claimed that 32,000 students will participate in this march.

On Thursday, a protest was held at AMU against the CAB. Swaraj Party’s founder Yogendra Yadav and Dr. Kafeel Khan, who was in the news after the Gorakhpur oxygen case, supported the students movement.

–IANS

hindi-rt/bg