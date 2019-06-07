Interpol, Kerala police join hands to fight child abuse

Thiruvananthapuram, June 10 (IANS) The International Criminal Police Organization, popularly known as Interpol, on Monday joined hands with Cyberdome — a wing of the Kerala Police, to tackle sexual attacks on children.

The cyberdome keeps tab on all sorts of illegal activities in the cyber world.

On Monday, Interpol officials led by Guillermo Galarza, Director, Law Enforcement Training and Technology, International Centre for Missing and Exploited Children; and Jon Rouse, Senior Detective, Queensland Police Service, Australia, had talks with Additional Director General of Police Manoj Abraham, who heads the Cyberdome.

The Interpol offered to provide expert training to state police officials on ways to tackle these cases more efficiently.

–IANS

