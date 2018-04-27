Interstate Crime Information Secretariat to come up in Gurugram

Gurugram, May 2 (IANS) An Interstate Crime Information Secretariat will come up in Gurugram to create a database on organised crime and coordinate and share on real-time basis the information for detection and prevention of crime in the National Capital Region, including Delhi.

This was decided at the maiden inter-state crime coordination committee meeting here on Wednesday, which was attended by senior police officers of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and New Delhi.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that the idea to hold the meeting was conceptualised during his informal meeting with his Uttar Pradesh counterpart Yogi Adityanath.

Holding such quarterly meetings will certainly pay rich dividends to nab inter-state gangs of criminals and check illegal activities, he said while addressing the officers.

The meeting agenda was planned by Haryana Director General of Police Baljit Singh Sandhu in consultation with his counterparts from other participating states.

–IANS

pradeep/tsb/bg